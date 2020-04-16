Expert Believes NASA Photographed Ancient Alien Artifact On Mars

A UFO expert claimed to have spotted an alleged ancient alien artifact in a photo taken by NASA on Mars. According to the expert, the strange object proves the existence of intelligent life on the Red Planet.

The claim about an alien artifact on Mars was made by Scott Waring of ET Data Base. According to Waring, the image of the strange object was shared on YouTube by the channel IC Devices.

As indicated in the details of the image, it was taken by NASA Curiosity rover on Mars on SOL 1037, which is equivalent to July 7, 2015, on Earth.

The photos that were taken that day feature Mars’ rocky and dry surface. In one of the photos, IC Devices spotted a strange object on the ground. Interestingly, the object does not look anything like the other rocks featured in the photos.

Instead of having jagged and uneven natural features, the strange object has a smooth and almost shiny surface. It also looks like an object that was evenly folded on its center.

“The object in question is folded and has three layers with a baseball size sphere sitting on the top layer,” Waring wrote in a blog post. “The objects color looks different from the color of its surroundings. It looks grey, metallic in appearance.”

Although Waring stated that the original link to the photo couldn’t be accessed anymore, it can still be viewed through NASA’s Mars Exploration Program site, which features the raw images taken by Curiosity on the Red Planet.

According to Waring, the object is an ancient relic left behind by the alien beings that once lived on Mars. Similar to the artifacts found in Aztec or Mayan dig sites, the UFO expert believes the object indicates that an intelligent race of aliens once occupied the Red Planet.

“This is a remarkable find, and had this been discovered in an ancient Aztec or Mayan dig site…there would be no question about it being made by intelligent beings,” NASA stated. “I hope this discovery inspires you to start searching and reporting discoveries of your own.”