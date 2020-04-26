 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Expert panel: there are no proven drug treatments for COVID-19

Expert panel: There are no proven drug treatments for COVID-19.

By Denis Bedoya on April 26, 2020

Expert panel: there are no proven drug treatments for COVID-19

There is no proven drug treatment for COVID-19 patients, according to a panel of experts convened by the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The panel’s guidelines, issued Tuesday, refute claims that the malaria drugs hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine can treat COVID-19, The New York Times reported.

Whenever possible, drugs should be given to COVID-19 patients as part of a clinical trial to gather data on whether those treatments are effective, the panel recommended.

The panel’s guidelines confirm many doctors’ concerns that not enough is known about COVID-19 or how to fight it, The Times reported.

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *