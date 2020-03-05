Extreme E Season One – Every team, driver, location confirmed so far as QEV join project

Extreme E is a revolutionary new all-electric off-road series set to race in some of the world’s most inhospitable environments – here’s everything we know so far about the project.

Extreme E is a ground-breaking new racing series designed to push the limits of electric vehicle technology, while also highlighting the impact of climate change. The project is the brainchild of Formula E founder Alejandro Agag, who has stepped away from his role as chief executive of the single-seater championship to focus on his new venture.

The inaugural Extreme E campaign is due to get underway in January 2021 and will visit some of the world’s most remote locations which have been damaged by human activity – including the Amazon Rainforest and an Arctic glacier. A huge pool of high-profile drivers have already registered their interest in the revolutionary championship, while five teams have put pen to paper confirming their participation. Spanish squad QEV technologies is the latest outfit to sign up, with the pioneering research and development specialists having already developed a strong racing pedigree in Formula E. QEV partnered with TEAM CHINA in helping power Nelson Piquet Jr. to the first ever title in the all-electric series, before linking up with Mahindra Racing and NIO Formula E Team in subsequent seasons.

They are now in discussions with F1 veteran Pedro de la Rosa over a Team Principal role in their Extreme E operation, with the former Jaguar, McLaren and latterly Ferrari development driver bringing over 15 years of motorsport experience to the table. “QEV knows exactly what it takes to compete at the top in electric motor racing championships, and that experience will serve it well as it makes the move into Extreme E”, said series founder and CEO Agag. “The series is something completely new and unique, with an unprecedented challenge – the scope is huge. There will be countless possibilities for innovative solutions and ingenuity, and we can see with QEV, ABT, HWA, Venturi and Veloce Racing announced as entrants to-date that there’s already an abundance of talent ready to exploit those opportunities on the way to victory – it’s going to be fierce.” Agag is hopeful Extreme E will have the power to entertain but also educate fans in the fight for our planet’s survival, with a squad of scientists and conservationists brought into the fold to ensure the racing leaves a positive legacy – so here’s everything we know about the series so far.

Teams The inaugural championship will be contested by 12 teams, each running one car. Drivers are yet to be selected. The following teams have confirmed participation: – Venturi Automobiles – ABT Sportsline – HWA Team – Veloce Racing – QEV Technologies More teams are due to be announced in the coming months.

Drivers Extreme E have released a list of drivers who have registered interest in the series. It is as yet unclear how the teams will select their drivers from this pool, or if one driver will compete across all five rounds of the season. Six-time FIA World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier is a Driver Ambassador for the series, while 2019 W Series winner Jamie Chadwick and 2016 Formula E champion Lucas di Grassi are also entrants on the hunt for a drive. FIA World Rallycross front-runners Andreas Bakkerud and Kevin and Timmy Hansen were among the first to sign up while double DTM champion and FIA World Rallycross driver Timo Scheider, leading female racers Katherine Legge and Mikaela Ahlin-Kottulinsky, Porsche Formula E star and Le Mans winner Andre Lotterer and Sacha Prost – ice racer and the youngest son of Formula 1 legend, Alain – are all involved. In November, a second group of inductees joined the programme, including; the first British competitor to win the Dakar Rally, Sam Sunderland; sportscar and DTM star Loic Duval; former Formula E and Formula 1 driver Karun Chandhok; young British single-seater ace Billy Monger; Formula E racers Jerome d’Ambrosio, Daniel Abt, Antonio Felix da Costa, and Oliver Turvey; Japanese superbiker Takuma Aoki; GT driver James Rossiter; European Rally Champion Chris Ingram, and Hungarian rallycross and rallying heroes Krisztian Szabo and Zoltan Bessenyey.

2021 calendar (Provisional dates) Ocean – Lac Rose, Dakar, Senegal (23, 24 January, 2021) Desert – Sharaan, Saudi Arabia (5, 6 March, 2021) Mountain – Kali Gandaki Valley, Mustang District, Nepal (14, 15 May, 2021) Glacier – Kangerlussuaq, Greenland (28, 29 August, 2021) Rainforest – Santarem, Para, Brazil (30, 31 October. 2021) Extreme E events will be staged over two days of head-to-head knockout racing. Track designers, utilising the help of independent experts, will carefully select course options to provide the most challenging, exciting action whilst crucially generating no negative impact from either environmental or social perspectives. The action is due to be broadcast live on an as-yet-unspecified platform, while a documentary charting the series’ growth will also be filmed.

The car The ODYSSEY 21 is a bespoke all-electric SUV designed specifically to deal with the extreme conditions of off-road racing, while also allowing teams to develop technology which can later be used on road vehicles. Manufactured by Spark Racing Technology and powered by race-spec Williams Advanced Engineering battery units, the prototype was launched at the Goodwood Festival of Speed and has already been given a run-out by Ken Block on the final stage of the Dakar Rally this year. At 1.6 tonnes, 2.3 metres wide, and capable of 0-60mph in just 4.5 seconds, with the electric equivalent of 550hp, ODYSSEY 21 has over three times the torque of the Formula E Gen 2 car. The 12 cars will be delivered to the teams in September ahead of a group test and a race simulation.

Legacy Extreme E will visit environments around the world which have already been damaged or affected by climate and environmental issues. The five-race global voyage highlights the impact of climate change and human interference in some of the world’s most remote locations and promotes the adoption of electric vehicles to help preserve the environment and protect the planet. Race organisers will ensure that thorough environmental, social and governance assessments are carried out in each location while Extreme E will work alongside local experts to implement the most effective legacy initiatives for each region.

Renowned actor and director Fisher Stevens is on board with the project and is looking to oversee a documentary about the environmental aspects of the inaugural year, which will be broadcast at the end of the season. The championship will be based on board the former postal ship RMS St Helena – currently undergoing a complete refit in Liverpool – which will operate as a floating paddock, further lessening the series’ environmental footprint. It will be used to transport the championship’s freight and infrastructure, including vehicles, as well as being used to facilitate scientific research through an on-board laboratory

