F1 2020 season: When does the new F1 season start? Full race calendar

The F1 2020 season is within sight but when is the first race of the new campaign? Express Sport is on hand with the full race calendar.

F1 teams are busy unveiling their cars this week ahead of the 2020 season. Winter testing follows soon after, which means the start of the new campaign is on the horizon.

Mercedes secured another clean sweep last season, leaving Ferrari and Red Bull in their wake. Lewis Hamilton picked up his sixth F1 title, finishing 87 points clear of team-mate Valtteri Bottas. Hamilton is now into the last year of his Mercedes contract but he is yet to make a decision on his future. Rumours of switch to Ferrari have been doing the rounds but Silver Arrows team boss Toto Wolff is confident Hamilton will stick around.

“I think it is the obvious pairing going forward,” said Wolff. “We would like to have the fastest man in the car and I know that Lewis wants to have the fastest car. There is a mutual outcome.” The 2019 season was a disappointing one for Ferrari. The Scuderia had the most powerful engine and better straight-line speed but they failed to keep up with Mercedes in the standings.

Ahead of the upcoming campaign, Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto revealed his team were focusing more on the downforce of the car rather than pure speed. “Our car [in 2020]is aiming for a lot more downforce. And by having more downforce, more drag, we are not expecting to be as fast on the straight as we have been,” Binotto said. “We have changed, by quite a lot, our power unit, in terms of architecture, the cylinder. “It’s quite a big review just to show that here again, there is much that can be done.

“The change we are looking for next year is quite significant changes on the engine itself.” When does the F1 2020 season start? The new F1 season official begins with the Australian Grand Prix. The race takes place on Sunday, March 15, and gets underway at 5.10am GMT. Sky Sports F1 will be screening live coverage throughout the UK.

F1 2020 race calendar March 15: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne March 22: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir April 5: Vietnamese Grand Prix, Hanoi April 19: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai May 3: Dutch Grand Prix, Zandvoort May 10: Spanish Grand Prix, Montmelo May 24: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo June 7: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku June 14: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal June 28: French Grand Prix, Le Castellet July 5: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg July 19: British Grand Prix, Silverstone August 2: Hungarian Grand Prix, Mogyorod August 30: Belgian Grand Prix, Stavelot September 6: Italian Grand Prix, Monza September 20: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore September 27: Russian Grand Prix, Sochi October 11: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka October 25: United States Grand Prix, Austin November 1: Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City November 15: Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo November 29: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Abu Dhabi

