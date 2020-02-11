F1 boss explains how Lewis Hamilton left Mercedes ‘speechless’ like Michael Schumacher

F1 managing director Ross Brawn says Lewis Hamilton leaves him “speechless,” just like Michael Schumacher. Hamilton has won six Formula One World Drivers’ Championships, meaning if he wins one again this year he will draw level with Schumacher who won seven throughout his career. He’s also seven Grand Prix wins away from matching Schumacher’s record of 91.

The British racer has won five out of the last six World Drivers’ Championships, missing out only in 2016 to Nico Rosberg.

And this year, he’s raring to go again as he looks to create F1 history.

“Some of the qualifying laps Lewis has done have left the team speechless. Michael was the same, there are sometimes just those drivers who can do that,” Brawn said.

“They are both massively talented in what they do in the car and those moments where they pull something out of nowhere.”

Brawn joined F1 management as sporting director in 2017, and since then Hamilton has taken the title every year, and he considers Hamilton’s achievements every bit as impressive as Schumacher’s.

“Lewis has deserved it. He has deserved every championship he has won,” Brawn added. “He has got himself at the right team at the right time and he is at peak performance. He doesn’t make mistakes and is a fantastic driver, his performance is exceptional.”