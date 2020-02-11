F1 chiefs draw up Chinese Grand Prix alternatives in crunch meeting due to coronavirus

F1 chiefs are scrambling to come up with an alternative to the Chinese Grand Prix as the coronavirus causes havoc with the 2020 schedule.
F1 chiefs are considering alternatives for the Chinese Grand Prix as it looks like being cancelled due to the coronavirus epidemic. Yesterday the Shanghai Sports Federation released a statement stating all sporting events in China were to be cancelled until the epidemic was over.
And F1 chiefs met in London to discuss alternative plans – which may include hosting the race elsewhere.
The Chinese Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on April 14.
The week before is the Vietnamese Grand Prix, and it is believed that there are also fears that race could be cancelled due to the virus.
The next race after China is the Dutch Grand Prix on May 3.
The schedule is longer than ever this season and was already criticised by a host of drivers including Lewis Hamilton, so the idea of extending the season to fit the Chinese race in another time is unlikely to be well received.
So moving the race to another location on the same date would be preferable, although a logistical nightmare.
F1 bosses held talks about the possibility in London yesterday however it is the FIA’s decision on scheduling and they are yet to officially confirm the Chinese Grand Prix has been cancelled.
However with the virus spreading and showing little sign of slowing down the plausibility of holding a sporting event in the country appears slim.
The FIA will speak to local authorities and race promoters before deciding their stance, but with the strong statement released yesterday their position is already clear.
“For the implementation of the State Council Office, the municipal prevention and control work leading group, of the city,” the statement read.
“The following measures are proposed for the department and requirements of the Bureau of sports, for the effective prevention and control of the spread of the epidemic, for the city’s sports and social groups.
“In the case of post-Emergency Measures , the following are proposed: FIRST Stop all sports events.
“Strict implementation of the requirements of the Municipal Sports Bureau during the outbreak of the disease to no longer organise sports events.
“Suspension of all sports events (sports events, performances, forums, foreign exchange and other activities), until the end of the epidemic situation.”
The latest figures show the coronavirus death toll surpassing 560, and a host of other sporting events have already been moved or cancelled.
The Chinese Super League has already been postponed – with a host of players trying to seal last minute moves to Europe before last week’s transfer deadline closed – and Olympics qualifiers have had to be moved.
Premier League clubs are also reconsidering their pre-season training camps. Seven clubs went to China last summer, but are unlikely to head back there if the epidemic is still ongoing.