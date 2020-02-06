F1 Chinese Grand Prix under threat of cancellation with crisis statement over coronavirus

The F1 Chinese Grand Prix is scheduled to take place on April 19 but there are concerns amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The Shanghai Sports Federation have released a statement urging the FIA to cancel the Chinese Grand Prix with the coronavirus outbreak killing nearly 500 people. More than 25,000 people have been infected with the flu-like virus after it first emerged in Wuhan late last year.

Several sporting events have already been cancelled in China, including the World Indoor Athletics Championships which were scheduled to take place in March. World athletics chiefs said the decision was made “with regret” but they felt it was necessary for the welfare of those set to compete. The motorsport calendar has also already been affected with Formula E abandoning plans for a race in Sanya next month. There have been growing concerns now that the Chinese Grand Prix may also be cancelled, despite the race being over two months away.

ESPN report Formula One chiefs will meet today to discuss the scheduled Shanghai race and whether it will go ahead. The move comes as the Shanghai Sports Federation have released a statement in a bid to try and prevent the coronavirus outbreak spreading further. The statement suggests a number of measures are taken to prevent and control the epidemic situation. “For the implementation of the State Council Office, the municipal prevention and control work leading group, of the city.

“The following measures are proposed for the department and requirements of the Bureau of sports, for the effective prevention and control of the spread of the epidemic, for the city’s sports and social groups. “In the case of post-Emergency Measures , the following are proposed: FIRST Stop all sports events. “Strict implementation of the requirements of the Municipal Sports Bureau during the outbreak of the disease to no longer organise sports events.