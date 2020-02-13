F1 hold Vietnam Grand Prix hope despite coronavirus outbreak with Chinese GP postponed

F1 chiefs still hope to hold the Vietnamese Grand Prix in April.

F1 chiefs believe the Vietnamese Grand Prix will still take place despite the coronavirus. The Chinese Grand Prix was axed today with fears over the coronavirus playing havoc with sport in Asia.

But, according to the Times, F1 honchos remain hopeful the Grand Prix in Hanoi will go ahead as planned. The Vietnamese Grand Prix is due to take place on April 5, with the Chinese race originally booked for two weeks after on April 19. And despite Vietnam and China sharing a border the feeling is the race will go ahead as planned. F1 are already scrambling to find another date for the Chinese race, in an already packed schedule, so having to relocate or reorganise two races would be a nightmare. The F1 season starts on March 15 in Australia before moving to Bahrain the week after. Formula One released a statement on the Chinese race today.

The 2020 #ChineseGP will be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak F1 and the FIA have accepted a request from the promoter to postpone the event We will continue to monitor the situation and assess potential alternative dateshttps://t.co/0VImeMSxlV — Formula 1 (@F1) February 12, 2020

“The Chinese Grand Prix has always been a very important part of the F1 calendar and the fans are always incredible,” Formula 1 said in a statement. “We all look forward to racing in China as soon as possible and wish everyone in the country the best during this difficult time.” However there remains some hope of reorganising the Chinese race at a later date. “Formula 1 and the FIA will continue to work closely with the teams, race promoter, CAMF and the local authorities to monitor the situation as it develops, with all parties studying the viability of potential alternative dates for the Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve,” the statement read. The FIA today explained the reasoning behind the postponement.