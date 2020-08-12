F1 standings: Latest driver and constructor standings after 70th Anniversary Grand Prix

The 2020 Formula 1 season continued last weekend with the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Here are the latest driver and constructor standings following the race.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen won F1’s 70th Anniversary Grand Prix at Silverstone to end Mercedes’ run and become Lewis Hamilton’s closest challenger. In a race dominated by tyres and strategy, Hamilton swept past Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas to take second place late on and stay 30 points clear in the standings.

The six-time world champion, who gained an extra point for fastest lap, also equalled the iconic Michael Schumacher’s record of 155 career podium finishes. Verstappen’s ninth win leaves him with 77 points to Hamilton’s 107. “I didn’t see it coming, but after the first stint it seemed like we were really good on tyres,” said the Dutchman. “Of course there was a question mark how Mercedes were going to go on the hard tyre.

“We had a lot of pace in the car and I didn’t really have a lot of tyre issues at all. We just kept pushing.” Bottas dropped to third in the standings on 73 points after qualifying on pole position for the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. “As a team we were sleeping at some point when Max managed to get ahead of us and my strategy was far, far from ideal. Lots to learn from today, I think,” said the Finn. Mercedes had won the four previous races in 2020 and taken every pole.

But Verstappen was alone among the top 10 on the grid to start on the hard tyres and it paid off. “We haven’t really had an opportunity in all the races so far to push them and I could see we were pushing them,” Verstappen added. “I tried to put the pressure on, they had to pit, I did my own pace.” Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was fourth, ahead of Red Bull’s Alexander Albon and the Racing Points of Lance Stroll and stand-in Nico Hulkenberg.

Renault’s Esteban Ocon was eighth with McLaren’s Lando Norris ninth and Russian Daniil Kvyat taking the final point for AlphaTauri. Hamilton, meanwhile, is bidding for a seventh world title this season, which would draw him level with Michael Schumacher’s tally. The Brit’s achievements are often compared with Schumacher, but ex-F1 star Mark Webber believes Hamilton is the more complete driver. “I would take Lewis over Michael because of his completeness,” Webber told Channel 4.