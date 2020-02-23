F1 testing RECAP: Lewis Hamilton fastest on day one as Max Verstappen racks up the laps

F1 teams get the first chance to show off their new cars for the 2020 season in Barcelona and Express Sport will bring you all the latest.

F1 testing day one RECAP F1 teams showed off their new 2020 cars for the first time at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes ended the day fastest, nearly half a second quicker than team-mate Valterri Bottas

There was no Sebastian Vettel, with the Ferrari driver off ill

Racing Point’s Sergio Perez was third-quickest, behind only Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas

Max Verstappen clocked up 168 laps – the equivalent of doing the Spanish Grand Prix two-and-a-half times

F1 2020 pre-season testing day one final timesheet 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 94 laps, 1:16.976 2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 79 laps, +0.337 3. Sergio Perez, Racing Point, 58 laps, +0.399 4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 168 laps, +0.540 5. Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, 115 laps, +0.722 6. Carlos Sainz, McLaren, 161 laps, +0.866 7. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 54 laps, +0.897 8. Esteban Ocon, Renault, 62 laps, +1.028 9. George Russell, Williams, 73 laps, +1.192 10. Lance Stroll, Racing Point, 50 laps, +1.306 11. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 131 laps, +1.313 12. Nicholas Latifi, Williams, 63 laps, +1.406 13. Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo, 59 laps, +1.410 14. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 104 laps, +1.490 15. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, 78 laps, +3.120

Day one done And that’s it! Lewis Hamilton tops the timesheet with over 1,000 laps clocked in total by all the teams. Mercedes set the standard with the two fastest times and the most laps as a team – while Verstappen went round 168 times. He twice suffered spins in the final sector but there were no major incidents through either four-hour session. That is far more than any other driver, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with the second-most laps on 131. Every single team ran for over 100 laps thanks to the lack of stoppages and will have learned plenty about their 2020 cars.

Clock running down Less than an hour left of the afternoon session at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. Max Verstappen leads the way for most individual laps while it is Mercedes who have ran the most as a team. Not a single red flag yet today – with all teams avoiding any reliability issues.

Leading times update as of 4pm 1. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 1:16.976, 72 laps 2. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 1:17.713, 79 laps 3. Sergio Perez, Racing Point, 1:17.516, 58 laps 4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 1:17.516, 149 laps 5. Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, 1:17.698, 90 laps 6. Carlos Sainz, McLaren, 1:18.001, 138 laps 7. Esteban Ocon, Renault, 1:18.004, 62 laps 8. Daniel Ricciardo, Renault, 1:18.096, 36 laps 9. George Russell, Williams, 1:18.168, 73 laps 10. Lance Stroll, Racing Point, 1:18.282, 32 laps 11. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 1:18.289, 109 laps 12. Nicholas Latifi, Williams, 1:18.382, 55 laps 13. Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo, 1:18.386, 59 laps 14. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 1:18.466, 92 laps 15. Antonio Giovinazzi, Alfa Romeo, 1:20.096, 51 laps

Valtteri Bottas on the new Mercedes Valtteri Bottas has opened up on the performance of his new Mercedes after running in the car this morning. “It was a good morning. Very busy but we got everything done as planned. No issues and the car feels good. Obviously we can be better, but a really nice starting point,” he said. “It’s so early days and difficult to say (about challengers). I think Red Bull, the car seems pretty good and the Ferrari as well. “From testing it’s so difficult to say, we’ll only see in Melbourne properly. We can speculate a lot about testing, but everyone is doing their own thing and trying to maximise the learning. “Nowadays simulation is so important, and is one of the reasons why everything normally works so well straight out of the box. For sure the car has weaknesses. “This track is good for testing because there are all kinds of corners – high-speed, medium-speed, a twisty last sector – balance-wise we have some things to work on.”

End of morning session Valtteri Bottas comes out with the fastest lap in the morning session with Racing Point’s Sergio Perez a surprise second. Max Verstappen, of Red Bull, but the Dutchman appeared to be going to longevity of speed as he registered 91 laps. 1. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes; 2. Sergio Perez, Racing Point; 3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull; 4. Carlos Sainz, McLaren; 5. Esteban Ocon, Renault; 6. George Russell, Williams; 7. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari; 8. Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo; 9. Kevin Magnussen, Haas; 10. Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri.

Red Bull observation Sky Sports analyst Ted Kravitz has noticed something on the 2020 Red Bull. “Red Bull have put a winglet to act with the driver’s helmet. It’s easily lost in the yellow part of the Red Bull livery, “There is an aero fairing on the back of Verstappen’s helmet. That winglet works in conjunction with that fairing on the top of these helmets in a classic Adrian Newey-style attention to detail. “That little winglet is new for this season on this car. That is a nice little addition.”

Leading times update as of 10am 1. Sergio Perez, Racing Point, 24 laps, 1:17.375 2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull, 44 laps, +0.412 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, 35 laps, +0.458 4. Carlos Sainz, McLaren, 42 laps, +0.626 5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 29 laps, +1.019 6. Esteban Ocon, Renault, 21 laps, +1.116 7. George Russell, Williams, 31 laps, +1.806 8. Kevin Magnussen, Haas, 20 laps, +2.058 9. Robert Kubica, Alfa Romeo, 22 laps, +2.541 10. Daniil Kvyat, AlphaTauri, 19 laps, +2.759

Mercedes on track Mercedes have a massive aero rig on their car as they take to the track for pre-season testing ahead of the 2020 season. Sky Sports man Ted Kravitz has been speaking about what they will be trying to achieve. He said: ”That was a massive aero rig Valtteri Bottas was running – and now the Mercedes mechanics are taking it off in the garage. “They can compare the data from last year’s car to this year’s car, while it also allows them to check the correlation.”

George Russell first out Williams’ George Russell is the first out on the track which is poignant given they could not compete in the first two days of testing last year. Valtteri Bottas and Max Verstappen also get out of the pits early, along with McLaren’s Carlos Sainz. We are still waiting to see Charles Leclerc, who was a late replacement for Sebastian Vettel. Lewis Hamilton is watching on as he does not get to test his W11 until the afternoon session.

Day One’s driver line-ups Valtteri Bottas (AM), Lewis Hamilton (PM) Charles Leclerc (replaces Sebastian Vettel who is ill) Max Verstappen Esteban Ocon (AM), Daniel Ricciardo (PM) Carlos Sainz Daniil Kvyat Sergio Perez (AM), Lance Stroll (PM) Robert Kubica (AM), Antonio Giovinazzi (PM) Romain Grosjean George Russell (AM), Antonio Giovinazzi (PM)

Sebastian Vettel withdraws Sebastian Vettel has withdrawn from the first testing session as he is struggling with illness. Charles Leclerc will test the SF1000 in the morning session but it is unlikely he will get out on time as Ferrari mechanics have to put his car together. It is unclear if Vettel will be well enough to take part in the afternoon session or tomorrow. The Prancing Horse pair are set for an interesting battle this year as neither will be given preference as they vie for the No 1 position in their team.

Welcome Good morning and welcome to the first of six testing days ahead of the 2020 Formula One season. Teams are set to hit the Barcelona-Catalunya Circuit at 8am (GMT) for the first morning session. A one-hour lunch break will take place at midday before another four-hour sessions completed from 1pm.

