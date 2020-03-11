FA Cup draw: Ball numbers confirmed for quarter-final draw as Man Utd, Chelsea learn fate

The FA Cup quarter-final draw takes place this evening but what ball number is your team? Express Sport has all the details.

FA Cup draw ball numbers

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?

The FA Cup draw for the quarter-finals takes place tonight with the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham all set to learn their opponents. There are three matches this evening set to take place before the draw. FOLLOW THE FA CUP DRAW – LIVE!

Defending champions Manchester City take on Championship outfit Sheffield Wednesday, Spurs face Norwich and Leicester host Birmingham. There is also one remaining FA Cup fifth round match tomorrow night when Manchester United travel to Derby and face their record goalscorer Wayne Rooney. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given an injury update ahead of the match. He said: “Yeah [James will] probably miss out on this one as well and Marcus and Paul are still out and I think Aaron might be struggling,” Ole told reporters at his pre-match press conference.

“He’s got a test today, but he struggled in our last game against Everton with his back, so he might be out. “Paul’s still working with the physios outside and he won’t be training with the first team until next week. “So then let’s see how long that will take, but he’ll need some time to train to get his football fitness back.” United take on Derby tomorrow night from 7.45pm.

FA Cup draw ball numbers 1 Manchester City 2 Sheffield United 3 Chelsea 4 Newcastle United 5 Leicester City 6 Derby County or Manchester United 7 Tottenham Hotspur or Norwich City 8 Arsenal

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw? The draw for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup will take place on Wednesday, March 4. It will follow the conclusion of Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City. Fans can watch the FA Cup draw live on BBC One, with steaming available via the iPlayer.

The draw will start at approximately 9.50pm, however, this could be pushed back if extra-time and penalties are needed in the Sheffield Wednesday vs Man City match. Mark Chapman will host the proceedings, with Martin Keown and Chris Waddle picking the teams.

FOLLOW THE FA CUP DRAW – LIVE!

FA Cup draw ball numbers

When is the FA Cup quarter-final draw?