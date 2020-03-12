FA Cup draw IN FULL: Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Newcastle learn quarter-final fixtures

Holders Manchester City were drawn away at Newcastle in the quarter-finals.

Sheffield United will host Arsenal, while Chelsea travel to Leicester.

The other last-eight tie will be between the winners of Tottenham against Norwich, with the match in extra time as the draw was made, and Derby versus Manchester United, who play on Thursday night.

The quarter-final fixtures are…

Sheffield United vs Arsenal

Newcastle vs Manchester City

Tottenham or Norwich vs Derby or Manchester United

Leicester vs Chelsea

Our confirmed six in the quarter-final draw are:

Wayne Rooney’s Derby County are flying the flag for the Championship sides as the last second-tier side still left in the competition.