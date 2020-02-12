FA Cup extra time: Will Liverpool vs Shrewsbury go to extra time or straight to penalties?

Liverpool host Shrewsbury in their FA Cup fourth round replay at Anfield on Tuesday night.

Do FA Cup replays have extra time?

When do FA Cup replays stop?

Why the changes in the FA Cup?

What has Klopp said about missing the game?

Liverpool host Shrewsbury in their FA Cup fourth round replay at Anfield on Tuesday night but will the clash go to extra time if it’s a draw after 90 minutes? Express Sport is on hand to help out.

The Reds host League One Shrewsbury on Tuesday night after their 2-2 draw last month. However, Liverpool have played their Under-23 side, with Jurgen Klopp also taking the night off. Klopp and his players are enjoying their Premier League winter break, meaning Neil Critchley is in charge at Anfield. And Express Sport is on hand to bring you all the information you need if the game is level after 90 minutes.

Do FA Cup replays have extra time? Yes. If the game finishes level after 90 minutes, there will be 30 minutes of extra time. If it’s still tied, there will be a penalty shoot out to decide a winner. When do FA Cup replays stop? FA Cup replays only take place until the fourth round of the competition. After that, there will be one-off games to decide a winner.

Why the changes in the FA Cup? FA chief executive Martin Glenn said: “The Emirates FA Cup remains at the heart of English football and this change adds to the excitement of the competition and will benefit the wider game in general. “In a demanding calendar and with increased pressures on fans, it is important we move with the times and consider new innovations. “While fully respecting tradition and history, this new development will help the Cup retain its status as a much-loved and world-renowned competition.”

What has Klopp said about missing the game? Klopp has been highly critical of the scheduling and revealed Premier League clubs were told they were not to book friendlies during this period to allow players to recover physically and mentally from the gruelling campaign. “I said to the boys already two weeks ago that we will have a winter break which means we will not be there,” he said after the first game. “It will be the kids who play that game. “The Premier League asked us to respect the winter break. That’s what we do. If the FA doesn’t respect that, then we cannot change it. We will not be there. “Does that mean I won’t be there? Yes.”

