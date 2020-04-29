 Press "Enter" to skip to content
The Garda check point on the M11 near Bray yesterday, as gardai continue a major operation to limit public travel ahead of the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Face mask usage for public under consideration, number of cases nears 20,000: Today’s Covoid-19 Main Points

By Denis Bedoya on April 29, 2020

Here are the main points to know about Covid-19 in Ireland and around the world today.

A FURTHER 59 people in Ireland have died as a result of Covid-19, health officials confirmed yesterday evening.

The new deaths include 14 ‘probable’ cases, where the individuals who died were not lab tested but a doctor suspects they had Covid-19

It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland, including probable deaths, to 1,102.

Additionally, 229 new cases of Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 19,877.

Internationally, US Vice President Mike Pence has been criticised after he chose not to wear a face mask during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical centre’s policy requiring them.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

  • The use of face masks in public is being considered as part of efforts to tackle coronavirus in Ireland, the chief medical officer has said.
  • Health officials are expecting an increase in the number of people being tested for the coronavirus over the next week after a slight change in the case definition.
  • Healthcare workers unable to find childcare will be able to remain at home to mind their children while being paid, unions have been told today.
  • The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) is to write to the Garda Commissioner over an incident involving one of its members at a Covid-19 checkpoint.
  • The coronavirus outbreak has led to some vulnerable patients awaiting transfer to a nursing home, including older people and those with disabilities, left in hospitals for longer than necessary. 
  • Gardaí have said that a file will be sent to the DPP in relation to alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations by supporters of a legal challenge at the Four Courts in Dublin today and at a hearing last week.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

  • The full impact of Covid-19 on the UK is set to be revealed as the government prepares to unveil the combined number of daily deaths in hospitals, care homes and the community linked to the virus.
  • The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has passed one million, accounting for nearly a third of the total cases worldwide.
  • US Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical centre’s policy requiring them.
  • France is to begin a gradual but “risky” return to normality on 11 May, with shops, markets and some schools reopening after an eight-week coronavirus lockdown credited with saving more than 60,000 lives. 

Comments have been closed as a story above references ongoing legal proceedings.  

The Garda check point on the M11 near Bray yesterday, as gardai continue a major operation to limit public travel ahead of the May Bank Holiday weekend.

The Garda check point on the M11 near Bray yesterday, as gardai continue a major operation to limit public travel ahead of the May Bank Holiday weekend.

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *