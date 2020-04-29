Face mask usage for public under consideration, number of cases nears 20,000: Today’s Covoid-19 Main Points

A FURTHER 59 people in Ireland have died as a result of Covid-19, health officials confirmed yesterday evening.

The new deaths include 14 ‘probable’ cases, where the individuals who died were not lab tested but a doctor suspects they had Covid-19

It brings the total number of deaths in Ireland, including probable deaths, to 1,102.

Additionally, 229 new cases of Covid-19 were announced, bringing the total number of confirmed cases here to 19,877.

Internationally, US Vice President Mike Pence has been criticised after he chose not to wear a face mask during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical centre’s policy requiring them.

Here are today’s main Covid-19 points:

The use of face masks in public is being considered as part of efforts to tackle coronavirus in Ireland, the chief medical officer has said.

Health officials are expecting an increase in the number of people being tested for the coronavirus over the next week after a slight change in the case definition.

Healthcare workers unable to find childcare will be able to remain at home to mind their children while being paid, unions have been told today.

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) is to write to the Garda Commissioner over an incident involving one of its members at a Covid-19 checkpoint.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to some vulnerable patients awaiting transfer to a nursing home, including older people and those with disabilities, left in hospitals for longer than necessary.

Gardaí have said that a file will be sent to the DPP in relation to alleged breaches of Covid-19 regulations by supporters of a legal challenge at the Four Courts in Dublin today and at a hearing last week.

Here are today’s international Covid-19 points:

The full impact of Covid-19 on the UK is set to be revealed as the government prepares to unveil the combined number of daily deaths in hospitals, care homes and the community linked to the virus.

The number of coronavirus cases in the United States has passed one million, accounting for nearly a third of the total cases worldwide.

US Vice President Mike Pence chose not to wear a face mask during a tour of the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, an apparent violation of the world-renowned medical centre’s policy requiring them.

France is to begin a gradual but “risky” return to normality on 11 May, with shops, markets and some schools reopening after an eight-week coronavirus lockdown credited with saving more than 60,000 lives.

Comments have been closed as a story above references ongoing legal proceedings.