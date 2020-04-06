‘Fallout 76:’ Steam Version Free For Players Who Own It On PC

“Fallout 76” is coming to Steam this April, and Bethesda is giving it away for free to those players who already own it on PC.

In an announcement on their blog, Bethesda revealed the April 14 launch of “Fallout 76” on Steam. Moreover, as a way to give back to its avid fans, they are making the 2018 online action role-playing game free for those who have it on Bethesda.net.

However, it is worth noting that the freebie is only available for a limited time and players must link their Bethesda.net and Steam accounts starting April 2 until April 12 (11:59 p.m. ET) in order to receive the game. Those who successfully executed the requirements will automatically receive the “Fallout 76” Steam version.

“Ever since we shared details about Fallout 76’s Steam launch earlier this year, we have received feedback from PC players in the community who would like to be able to explore Appalachia on both Steam and Bethesda.net. We want you to be able to play on your PC platform of choice,” Bethesda said in their announcement.

Along with the Steam launch, Bethesda is also deploying its highly anticipated Wastelander update that has been delayed for quite a while now. The said free update, which was initially slated for a released late last year, failed to hit its target launch last week due to the coronavirus crisis.

As an added bonus, all gamers who will play “Fallout 76” on Steam in the first two weeks of its launch – from April 14 to 28 – will also get “Fallout 1,” “Fallout 2” and “Fallout Tactics” for free.

“Whether or not you already own the PC version of Fallout 76 on Bethesda.net, those of you who join us on Steam during the two weeks following Wastelanders launch will also receive the Fallout Classic Collection for free,” the statement highlighted.

“As a reminder, if you currently own Fallout 76 on PC through Bethesda.net, you should also have access to the Fallout Classic Collection there.”

“Fallout 76” was ridden with bugs and glitches during its release in November 2018, leading to many publications to criticizing its bad launch. However, it was still able to recover and build a community of its own – one which is expected to expand more through Steam.

Before Steam, the PC version of the game is only playable through the Bethesda launcher.