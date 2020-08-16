Family pay tribute to ‘bubbly’ boy, 6, who died after being hit by car while riding bike

A six-year-old boy killed in a tragic collision has been described by his heartbroken family as a ‘lively, bubbly young boy’ who ‘dreamed of being a policeman’.

Kidus Wondwosen died after being struck by a car while riding his bike in Manchester.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the junction of Wilmott Street and Chevril Close in Hulme, but the youngster was pronounced dead a short time later.

His devastated family said Kidus “had lots of friends” and had “his whole life to look forward to”.

“Kidus was a happy, friendly boy who was always smiling,” said the family in a statement.

“He was very smart and his mum was proud that he was the smartest boy in his class at school.

“He loved his family especially his mum, aunty and brother. He had lots of friends and loved to be out playing games with them. He also loved to play football and to go swimming.

“He liked Manchester United and his favourite player was Marcus Rashford. This lively, bubbly young boy had his whole life to look forward to and dreamed of being a policeman when he grew up.

“His whole family are devastated by his death and are struggling to comprehend that they will never see him again.”

Greater Manchester Police shared the statement via their Twitter account in honour of Kidus and referenced his love for England football star Rashford in their post.

And Rashford expressed his sadness to Kidus’s family, saying: “My heart hurts for Kidus’s family and I want them to know that I will be in touch. I’m so sorry for your loss.”

A 32-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving following the collision on August 9.

She has since been released under investigation.

Sergeant Joseph Barron, of the serious collision investigation unit at Greater Manchester Police, said: “This was a devastating collision. Our thoughts are with the boy’s loved ones at what is understandably a heartbreaking time for them.

“Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision.

“I would also appeal to anyone with dashcam footage from the area shortly before or at the time of the incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 4741 quoting 2951 of 09/08/20 or can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111