Fans React To Prince Harry And Meghan’s Website Linking To This Kanye West Music Video

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly victims of hackers this morning. As Page Six reports, fans who attempted to access Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s website for their new charity Archewell found themselves on YouTube watching Kanye West’s “Gold Digger” music video.

The prank was a result of the couple’s failure to register the site’s domain name in advance. Many of those who entered http://www.archewellfoundation.com, which has since been disabled, commented on the mishap under West’s visual for his 2015 hit.

One viewer wrote, “I typed the Sussex’s new foundation, ‘archewellfoundation.com’ and this is what I got!”

“I’m here for the Harry and Meghan comments,” someone else posted.

Another viewer commented, “I’m here somehow because of the Archewell Foundation website!!?” with a smiley face wearing a monocle.

Others took the opportunity to throw jabs at Harry and Meghan for varying reasons.

Someone commented: “Pimping baby Archie… this disgusting pair deserves this retribution! Kudos to the person who orchestrated this reroute… and a like for Kanye and Jamie! Gold(digger)!”

“Here after being rerouted. Harry…she really is,” someone said in reference to the song’s title. “This song remains one of kanye’s greatest works.”

“I can’t believe those two were stupid enough to forget to register the domain. Apparently .org is taken too,” another person criticized. “Hope they have to pay a mint to buy it off this genius.”

There were also several other users who referred to the website troll as a “genius.”

“Hahahah who ever did this on Meghans and Harrys website is a genius,” a viewer replied.

Another stated: “Haha. What a treat. I’m here cos I heard Megxit forgot to register her ‘charity’ domain and it was snapped up by a genius who directed me here! Karma!”

“Who would do this to Harry and Meghan? H&M must have REALLY angered someone who has a diabolically genius mind,” another viewer wrote. “It is shockingly hilarious yet wicked. Welcome to the real world, Harry!!! You’re no longer protected.”

The name of the site including the word “foundation” might strike some as a change. As previously reported, a detailed post on the Sussex Royal website about the couple’s Spring 2020 Transition stated that the couple would be forming a “non-profit entity.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not plan to start a ‘foundation,’ but rather intend to develop a new way to effect change and complement the efforts made by so many excellent foundations globally,” the write-up stated.

Harry and Meghan have not yet commented on the website mishap or the change in philanthropic endeavors.