Fans Slam Gwyneth Paltrow For Donating Oscars Dress She Dissed To Coronavirus Relief

Gwyneth Paltrow recently announced that she is auctioning off an old Oscars dress to help provide aid in the coronavirus relief.

Paltrow’s current initiative is part of Leonardo DiCaprio’s #AllInChallenge, which encourages celebrities to auction some of their unused belongings and secondhand paraphernalia. All proceeds will then be directed to food organizations such as No Kid Hungry, Meals on Wheels, World Central Kitchen, Feeding America, and America’s Food Fund. DiCaprio’s challenge has raised more than $10 million so far, CNN reported.

And just last Saturday (April 18), the actress revealed how she will participate in the challenge. According to Vogue, Paltrow announced that she will use the dress she wore to the 2000 Oscars as her personal contribution for the COVID-19 relief efforts. A few notable stars such as Madonna, A-Rod, Ciara and Russell Wilson are also among the volunteers.

According to a report by CNN, Paltrow’s 2000 Oscars dress was what she had donned the year after she won the Best Actress award for her 1998 renowned film “Shakespeare in Love.” The dress is a straight-cut Calvin Klein apparel with glistening silver embedded details. The actress shared a throwback photo on her Instagram account of her wearing the dress at the red-carpet event.

The post was followed by a caption regarding the details of her auction initiative for the relief effort. “Joining the #allinchallenge,” the caption read. “I am donating a dress I wore to the Oscars (and that holds great sentimental value!) which I will personally hand to you over a cup of tea or a glass of wine.”

The actress then tagged other stars such as Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lake Bell, prompting them to also take part in the challenge.

Also on her Instagram post was a video of Paltrow describing that the hand-beaded Calvin Klein dress is “very end of the 90’s” and a fashion statement she says is currently back in style. Donating the dress for the auction is what the actress deemed fit to help in the fight against the pandemic.

What Paltrow missed though was how she dissed the very same dress on her Goop account blog post back in 2013. The actress called it an “okay dress” and not “Oscars material.” She also dropped that she chose to wear the dress because she “wanted to disappear.”

Thus, what was an assumed aim for charity work earned some mixed reactions. Paltrow’s post was filled with comments that slammed her with criticism.

“Donate money not a dress you ‘can’t wear anymore,'” commented user blake.gott.

“Bid on a dress. Are you joking. Just help people. I can not applaud you my uncle has started a covid challenge to GIVE to people in need. And you are talking about auctioning an old Calvin dress right now. Wake up,” said user michelle_boor.

“With all that money …. you will offer a dress to the highest bidder __‍ shame on you! Dip into your pockets like most of us are doing…” posted user lady_suffering_from_wanderlust.

Yet amid all the berating, the actress still sparked inspiration and praise for her post’s purpose.

“I do love this. Says a lot about who you are,” said by user nancyh1938.

“This is so great and very inspiring!! ___ On a less philanthropic (more superficial note _) and a separate post, can you show us your cookbook shelfie behind you??” said genuwellness.

“Fantastic idea. Thank you for doing this. @hollywoodfoodco could use your help too or any of your followers that want to help their local Hollywood underprivileged community,” posted dal223

According to Vogue, the last recent bid on Paltrow’s dress is at $6,250. The auction ends in 12 days.