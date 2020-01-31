Farage dismantles Cameron’s Brexit claim as he exposes former PM’s ‘greatest fear of all’

NIGEL FARAGE claimed former Prime Minister David Cameron’s “biggest fear” was the reason he granted the 2016 EU referendum.

Nigel Farage outlined that the former Prime Minister feared Conservative MPs would “cross the floor” and join Ukip. The Brexit Party leader made the comment during an interview with Channel 4’s Political Editor Gary Gibbon. Mr Cameron stepped down as Prime Minister in 2016 following Leave winning the European Union referendum.

Mr Gibbon said: “In his memoirs, David Cameron says it wasn’t all about Nigel Farage about calling a referendum, it was something I could see coming down the tracks that had to be done.” The Brexit Party leader replied: “Utter rot. They did not want to have this referendum.” Mr Gibbon said: “You scared them into that corner.” Mr Farage responded: “They were losing support to us in such a big way.

“They were losing good people to us around the country and his biggest fear of all was that a number of MPs would cross the floor and join us.” Last weekend a Finnish caller told Nigel Farage he wants Finland to follow Britain’s example of leaving the European Union. The Brexit Party leader quizzed Jerkyn, a caller from Helsinki, on what Europeans thought of the UK leaving the EU in less than a week. Jerkyn praised Britain’s decision describing it as a “wonderful thing”.

Mr Farage also revealed that people in France had told him they were “jealous” of Brexit. Mr Farage said: “So according to my previous caller, everyone in Europe thinks we’re idiots for leaving this wonderful club, how do you see it?” Jerkyn replied: “I think you are doing a wonderful thing. You are going to get your independence back. “When we think about what’s more important to be independent if you’re not independent, you have practically nothing.