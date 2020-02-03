Farage pinpoints the moment he knew he HAD to fight EU ‘I saw the true face of the EU’

NIGEL FARAGE bowed out of Brussels today, claiming his real battle started when the EU imposed its hated Lisbon Treaty on the bloc despite democratic opposition.

The Brexit Party leader revealed the historic moment in 2005 in his fight for Brexit, which has lasted over two decades. At a press conference to bid farewell to the European Parliament, he cited the Lisbon Treaty’s implementation as a landmark moment. He said: “I saw the true face of the EU in 2005, I saw the French vote against the constitution, I saw the Dutch vote against the constitution… I saw these institutions completely ignore the will of the people, break their own rulebook, reimpose the constitution as the Lisbon Treaty.

“I have felt from that moment on this is an anti-democratic, bad structure… I think it’s now a very dangerous political project, where people who have ultimate control over the laws… power without accountability.” Mr Farage told reporters he plans to keep a close watch over Prime Minister Boris Johnson as attentions turn to the post-Brexit trade deals. He insisted his fledging political movement, which was formed ahead of the EU elections last May, would continue as a political force. “Am I now going to say for a second time, ‘yipee it’s all done we can absolutely trust the Conservatives to deliver on their manifesto promises’ – taking back control of fisheries, non-alignment with EU rules and the whole things being done by December 2020 – am I going to completely vacate the battlefield and let them get on with it? No. “The Brexit Party will continue to exist and we will be there to complement the government when they get it right and criticise them when they get it wrong. But if they drop the ball again I’m going to make sure I’m there to catch it.

“You can say Boris joined the Brexit campaign at five minutes to midnight, but thank goodness he did, because he made a big difference in that referendum, we could not have won. “If UKip had led that campaign I think we would have got 42 percent, and I think if UKIP had not existed there never would have been a referendum, and millions wouldn’t have understood the arguments. But to get it over the line we needed people like Boris, we needed that broader church.” Mr Farage highlighted his concerns with Britain’s fishing waters and continued oversight of the European Court of Justice, as we spelt out the key battlegrounds. But refusing to be downbeat, he insisted the country can celebrate a “triumph” of democracy at 11pm on Friday.

So confident of Britain’s potential for sucess outside the EU, Mr Farage even backed the possibility of a referendum to consider rejoining the bloc. On the 2016 ballot, he said: “This was an exercise in direct democracy. People were asked to make a big, fundamental decision – it’s very clear. Your vote will be respected and implemented, it could not be clearer. I’m all for a second referendum on the question but not before its implemented.” In a warning shot to Brussels, he said Brexit is the “beginning of the end” for the EU as a political project.

He said: “That’s because we made such a Horlicks of leaving. “I think many of the Eurosceptic groups around Europe began to shake their heads and say ‘Oh, perhaps it is not possible to leave’. “Now it’s actually happening, if we chart a clear path – and provided that Boris Johnson sticks to the very clear promises that he made in his manifesto – then I think all of that will change a couple of years down the line.”