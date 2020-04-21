Farah Hails ‘Mind-blowing’ WWII Veteran Fundraiser

British distance great Mo Farah has said his medal-winning exploits “don’t mean anything” compared to the exploits of a 99-year-old British World War II veteran and coronavirus fundraiser.

Tom Moore, a captain who served in India, has raised more than ?25 million ($31 million, 29 million euros) for health workers, having initially set out to raise just ?1,000 by walking 100 laps of his garden.

“It’s incredible — there are no real words to describe Tom,” four-time Olympic gold medallist Farah told Sky Sports News on Sunday.

“I’ve won medals for years, but that doesn’t mean anything really,” added Farah, the 5,000 and 10,000 metres champion at both the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.

“To come back to reality and realise you’re making a difference for so many people who are putting their lives at risk — for someone at his age it’s mind-blowing,” added Farah of Moore, who has become something of a global phenomenon thanks to social media.

“We get celebrated for making the country proud winning medals, but (other people) should be celebrated too for putting their lives at risk and doing the charity work.”

With all major sport worldwide suspended due to the outbreak and what should have been this year’s Olympics in Tokyo postponed until 2021, Farah has been involved in some fundraising efforts of his own on behalf of the UK’s National Health Service amid a national lockdown in Britain.

Farah recently completed the Run for Heroes 5K on a treadmill at his home after being nominated by former Chelsea captain John Terry.

Those taking part are asked to donate ?5 after completing the event and to then nominate five more further individuals to take up the challenge.

“It’s really important to see the work they are doing to help others.

“I got nominated by John Terry, who has been doing a lot of running. It’s nice to see so many people coming out and creating challenges.

“We have got the time on our hands so let’s get involved.”