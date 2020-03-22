Farnborough Airshow CANCELED due to ‘unprecedented’ Covid-19 pandemic

The world famous Farnborough International Airshow in England — which gives a platform to the aerospace and military industries — has been forced to cancel this summer’s event due to the coronavirus crisis.

Confirming the scrapping of the event via social media on Friday afternoon, organizers said that they understood the news would come as a blow to the international aerospace industry, but the health and safety of attendees came first. It was scheduled for July 20, but will now be pushed back to 2022.

After very careful consideration, the unprecedented impact of the global Coronavirus pandemic has forced this decision in the interests of the health and safety of our exhibitors, visitors, contractors and staff.

It is with regret that we announce the Farnborough International Airshow 2020, due to take place in July, is cancelled. Read more here: https://t.co/aq9QhWxHF2pic.twitter.com/RafkqiNtm8 — Farnborough Airshow (@FIAFarnborough) March 20, 2020

It’s a bitter blow for both British defense exporters and the aviation sector as a whole, with airlines left reeling following the global pandemic, resulting in the almost-total cessation of international air travel.

The airshow usually attracts around 80,000 trade visitors, with close to $200bn of orders placed there in 2018.

It’s the latest high-profile event to be cancelled amid the Covid-19 outbreak. The iconic Glastonbury music festival, as well as football’s Euro 2020 Championship and Eurovision song contest have all been taken off the sporting and cultural calendar for this year.

