Fashion fans slam coronavirus-themed clothing line launched by an Australian label

An Australian fashion label has come under fire for naming some of their latest dresses after the deadly coronavirus, with outfits like ‘keep your distance’ and ‘cute in iso’ selling for more than $100.

Born to be Chic is well-known for curating some of the latest trends but has been called ‘sick’ for cashing in on the deadly global pandemic with themed jackets, gowns and jumpsuits.

‘Go away rona’ v-neck dress comes in three colours – white, blue and pink – and will set you back $119.95, but has already sold out in a size six.

The ‘date night on Zoom’ jacket ($129.95) is a fluffy winter number that has also sold out in a size six, despite being named after a video service companies are using to communicate on while working from home.

A black jumpsuit being sold for the same price is called ‘hurry up 2021’ and is no longer available in a size 12 while the ‘cute in iso’ dress ($119.95) and ‘quarantini dress’ ($109.95) are still readily available in sizes six through to 12.

The ‘keep your distance’ dress ($119.95) in white is completely sold out.

As of Tuesday April 7 there are 5,895 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Australia and 45 people have lost their lives.

Understandably Born to be Chic’s loyal customers were irked by the change in names, with the brand normally calling their clothes things like ‘Amara dress’, ‘Parker dress’ and the ‘Teddy jacket’.

‘Are they really charging triple digits for fast fashion in a global crisis which has cost millions of jobs? For f***ing real?’ One person wrote online.

‘Oh dear this won’t end well,’ said another.

Others said they didn’t mind the patterns of the dresses and weren’t bothered by the name, overlooking the fact Born to be Chic was using coronavirus as a marketing tool.

‘Ok but “keep your distance” and “cute in iso” are going in the cart,’ said one woman.

‘”Keep your distance” is really cute but how will I ever get that tan?’ said another, pointing to the model wearing the outfit.

Owner of Born to be Chic, Hayley, responded to FEMAIL’s request for a comment:

‘My online store, Born To Be Chic, is known to sell event and occasion styles. Understandably right now no one is allowed out to wear and enjoy our gorgeous styles.

‘I know my target market very well and I know we struggle to sell casual and comfy pieces like other stores so understandably, our sales have dropped dramatically these past few weeks with the new social distancing laws implemented.

‘Last week a lot of people were constantly commenting on our social media posts saying, “where am I supposed to wear this? To the fridge?!”.

‘If you know me personally, you know I like to make people laugh and in light of this situation, I had every intention of doing this and from my perspective, we had a great response.

‘So many people have messaged me throughout the week saying thank you for the giggle and I think that’s what we all need right now. I’m not here to take advantage of the pandemic to make a quick buck, I genuinely just wanted people to laugh.

‘I plan releases a month in advance so even a month ago, I don’t think anyone would have predicted just how bad this would’ve gotten.’