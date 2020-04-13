‘Fashionably Yours’ Hallmark Channel Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, Synopsis

Spring Fling programming continues on Easter weekend on Hallmark Channel with the premiere of the network’s newest film, “Fashionably Yours,” starring Kat Graham and Kendrick Sampson.

While the film’s stars are making their mutual debuts in this Hallmark film, neither one is a stranger to fans. Graham is best known for her role as Bonnie Bennett on “The Vampire Diaries.” However, holiday movie fans might also recognize her from the 2018 Netflix film “The Holiday Calendar,” where she starred as Abby Sutton. Sampson, meanwhile, may best be known for his various TV roles as Jesse on “The Vampire Diaries,” Caleb on “How To Get Away With Murder” and Nathan on “Insecure.” He has also recently took a starring role in a holiday film as well, portraying Ben in Freeform’s 2019 movie “Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas.”

So what will happen when these two Hallmark newbies team up for their first project together on the network? Let’s find out.

“After three years of organizing fashion collections at a top magazine, Lauren (Graham) is passed up for a promotion and decides it is finally time to throw in the towel on Seattle and move home,” a synopsis for the film reads.

However, her plans to leave are interrupted when she meets a man who becomes determined to prove to her that despite her experiences, Seattle isn’t as bad as she thinks.

“When Rob (Sampson), the owner of the moving company she hires, learns of her distaste for the city, he makes it his mission to help her see the beauty of Seattle and all it has to offer,” the synopsis continues. “In exchange for her organizing services, he becomes her tour guide for the next two weeks leading up to her move and Lauren discovers there is a lot to fall in love with in Seattle.”

Will Lauren change her mind about the city she is ready to leave behind? Find out when “Fashionably Yours” premieres Saturday, April 11 at 9 p.m. EDT on Hallmark Channel.