Fat Joe Offers DJ Khaled A Haircut After Sharing Before And After Photos On Instagram

Fat Joe has offered DJ Khaled a haircut.

On Sunday (April 12), the American DJ shared a family photo to celebrate Easter. His wife Nicole Tuck and their two children Alam and Asahd joined him for the shot in what appears to be a happy photo. However, several criticized the Grammy winner because of his hair.

One said he looks old, while another reminded him that he needs a haircut.

“Khaled needs that cut cut,” a follower wrote.

“Omg u turning grey bruh,” one commented.

The following day, Khaled shared before and after photos on Instagram. In the first snap, his hair is perfectly done. Meanwhile, the second picture gives a closer look at his appearance in the family photo he shared on Easter Sunday.

“THEY DONT WANT ME TO GET A HAIRCUT SMH ! I will get haircut I will figure it out soon lol Quarantine alert [police car light emoji] Im get my Barbour a space suit stay tuned !” he wrote in the caption.

Khaled’s post garnered various comments from his fans and followers. Fat Joe was among those who dropped a message for him in the comments section.

“I’m a come threw give u a cut lol,” Fat Joe wrote.

Fat Joe’s comment also attracted several hilarious responses from other netizens. One asked what the rapper from the Bronx, New York, knows about hairstyle when he has been bald for years.

Meanwhile, many can relate to Khaled’s struggle, saying that they need a haircut, too. American singer Tamar Braxton encouraged the 44-year-old artist to just ignore the critics.

“Don’t worry about it bro!! It’s the people who aren’t really quarantined who is talking!! Those of us who has been looks JUST like you… and me [laughing emoji] our family loves us anyway and right now, that’s was matters! Be tore up in peace,” she wrote.

Usher has recently opened up about his quarantine struggles, too. According to him, he has a hard time choosing which food to eat and keeping active indoors, but the forced quarantine is everyone’s chance to “really, really deal with ourselves.”

Nikki Bella also encouraged everyone to embrace their flaws, changes and their age amid the pandemic. She has missed her laser and facial schedules and has pigmentations and pimples now due to her pregnancy. However, she said that it’s “amazing to start to see the real, natural you again.”