Father Fatally Shoots Teenage Son Over Half-Filled Glass Of Milk, Later Kills Self

A man allegedly shot dead his teenage son and then turned the gun on himself after two got into an argument over a glass of milk. The incident took place Monday in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

According to local reports, the father got angry at the son after he received a half-filled glass of milk. The 55-year-old man complained that his son had taken more milk for himself. The father fired shots at his son and brother later turning the gun towards himself. While the teenage son and the accused father died at the scene, the brother was rushed to the hospital and was said to be in a stable condition.

According to local police, the accused Gurmukh Singh asked his son to fetch a glass of milk for him. He lost his temper when he saw his son bring a half-filled glass of milk. The teenager’s mother and sister were not at home at the time of the incident. The brother of the accused tried to intervene when Gurmukh Singh tried to shoot his son.

In another recent incident in Uttar Pradesh, a father killed his 13-year-old daughter after she was found with a neighborhood boy. According to a report in Times of India, the girl’s family secretly cremated the body of the minor to avoid any police suspicion.

“We received information about the alleged murder of a class 7 student in the Mohammadabad village. The police team reached the spot and found burnt remains of the victim. During the course of the investigation, we came to know that the girl was killed by father after she was found with a boy in the neighborhood,” the report quoted local authority.