Father of Aslan singer Christy Dignam dies after contracting Covid-19

THE FATHER OF lead Aslan singer Christy Dignam has died after recently contracting Covid-19, the band confirmed in a statement.

Christopher (Christy) Dignam Senior who was in his late 80s passed away yesterday afternoon, the band said in a statement.

“Today Christy has lost his biggest fan and influence in life,” the band said.

We ask that you respect Christy and his [family’s] privacy at this extremely difficult time. May he rest in peace.

His son is the lead singer of Dublin rock band Aslan.

Dignam told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke yesterday that his father contracted pneumonia around six months ago.

During the interview, Dignam said his father was “at death’s door” after being diagnosed with Covid-19 about a week ago.