 Press "Enter" to skip to content
Christopher Dignam Senior (middle) who died yesterday.

Father of Aslan singer Christy Dignam dies after contracting Covid-19

By Denis Bedoya on May 7, 2020

Christopher (Christy) Dignam Senior died yesterday afternoon.

THE FATHER OF lead Aslan singer Christy Dignam has died after recently contracting Covid-19, the band confirmed in a statement. 

Christopher (Christy) Dignam Senior who was in his late 80s passed away yesterday afternoon, the band said in a statement. 

“Today Christy has lost his biggest fan and influence in life,” the band said. 

We ask that you respect Christy and his [family’s] privacy at this extremely difficult time. May he rest in peace.

His son is the lead singer of Dublin rock band Aslan.

Dignam told RTÉ radio’s Today with Sean O’Rourke yesterday that his father contracted pneumonia around six months ago. 

During the interview, Dignam said his father was “at death’s door” after being diagnosed with Covid-19 about a week ago. 

Christopher Dignam Senior (middle) who died yesterday.

Christopher Dignam Senior (middle) who died yesterday.

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *