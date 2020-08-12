FDA head says any approved COVID-19 vaccine will be safe.

—Stephen Hahn, M.D., the head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, said Monday that the agency will not compromise safety when approving a COVID-19 vaccine, CNN reported.

That assurance was given during a video briefing with the American Medical Association. Because of how fast the FDA is working, some have questioned if the agency will weaken its usual rigor when it reviews data from clinical trials. “Let me assure you that we will not cut corners,” Hahn said. “All of our decisions will continue to be based on good science and the same careful deliberative processes we have always used when reviewing medical products.” Many Americans are wary of a vaccine. Hahn said he has seen surveys that show that many people will be reluctant to get vaccinated.

In May, a CNN poll found one-third of Americans would not get a COVID-19 vaccine even if it is widely available and inexpensive. Hahn urged doctors to get their patients to take the vaccine when it is approved. “We hope that you will urge your patients to take an approved vaccine so that we can seek to establish widespread immunity,” he said.

More than 200 trials are underway, Hahn said, but no one knows when the results of those trials will be ready. “I can promise you that when the data are available, FDA will review them, using its established rigorous and deliberative scientific process,” he said. “We all understand that only by engaging in an open review process and relying on good science and sound data can the public, and you as providers, have confidence in the integrity of our decisions.”