FDA Orders ‘InfoWars’ Host Alex Jones To Stop Promoting Fake Coronavirus Cures

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Friday it had sent letter to controversial media personality Alex Jones, telling him to stop promoting fake coronavirus cures on the InfoWars website. These products included toothpastes and ointments containing colloidal silver that Jones said could help treat COVID-19.

The letter was sent out Thursday and read:

“Based on our review, these products are unapproved new drugs sold in violation of section 505(a) of the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act), 21 U.S.C. § 355(a). Furthermore, these products are misbranded drugs under section 502 of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. § 352. The introduction or delivery for introduction of these products into interstate commerce is prohibited under sections 301(a) and (d) of the FD&C Act, 21 U.S.C. § 331(a) and (d).”

It is the second letter Jones has been sent ordering him to stop promoting fake coronavirus cures on his platforms in a month. The previous was sent in March by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

The FDA cites episodes of “InfoWars” going back to February of Jones promoting the products on air. Jones was quoted on a March 10 episode saying:

“I’m not going to belabor this, I’m just gonna tell ya, that for just your daily life, and your gums and your teeth and for regular viruses and bacteria, the patented Nano Silver we have, the Pentagon has come out and documented, and Homeland Security have said this stuff kills the whole SARS corona family, at point blank range. Well of course it does, it kills every virus. But they found that, this is 13 years ago, and the Pentagon uses the product we have.”

FDA officials said this was false and has previously said there are no FDA-approved drugs designed to target COVID-19. The FDA goes on to say that Jones is required to immediately take the listed products down or face legal recourse.

“Failure to immediately correct the violations cited in this letter may result in legal action, including, without limitation, seizure and injunction,” the FDA said.

The FDA said it has also sent warning letters to televangelist Jim Bakker and CBD company Herbal Amy to stop promoting similar products.