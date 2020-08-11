FDA: Outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to onions.

—The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers not to use onions recalled by Thomson International Inc. as they may be contaminated with Salmonella, which has sickened more than 900 people in the United States and Canada.

In the United States, 640 cases have been reported, including 85 hospitalizations. In Canada, 239 cases have been reported, with 29 hospitalizations. No deaths in either country have been reported.

The recalled onions include red, yellow, white, and sweet yellow onions shipped nationwide from May 1, 2020, to Aug. 1, 2020, sold under the names: Thomson Premium, TLC Thomson International, Tender Loving Care, El Competitor, Hartley’s Best, Onions 52, Majestic, Imperial Fresh, Kroger, Utah Onions, and Food Lion. Also, other products that contain the recalled onions are being identified and recalled. So far, Giant Eagle and Taylor Farms have recalled products containing these onions.

People who have symptoms of Salmonella should contact their doctor. Most people with the infection develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps. More severe cases may include a high fever, aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash, and blood in the urine or stool. In some cases, the illness might be fatal.