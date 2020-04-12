‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6: Oil And Blood

Morgan’s (Lennie James) life will continue to hang in the balance in the premiere episode of “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 6. A promo video of the show has been released online, and it teases the plot to be about blood and oil.

After being shot in the Season 5 finale, Morgan will have to face a heard of zombies when the show returns. A promo video of the TV series shows the stick wielding hero in a precarious situation, as he sits bleeding while the zombies close in on him.

Morgan has been fighting for a better world, and the voice over in the video promises this journey will continue. The future, however, will be less than ideal, as there will be more battles to fight. In the last season it appeared as though Virginia (Colby Minifie) won the fight, however, the promo confirms more blood will be spilled this year.

The trailer of “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 6 came as a relief to fans who were concerned about when the show will return. Production had been stopped for the show, along with many others, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Sources close to the production previously told Deadline that they were planning to start filming again by April 13. However, it remains to be seen if the situation will be conducive for the cast and crew to get back to work so soon.

The production of the main “The Walking Dead” series has also been stopped. However, the writers continue to work on the script because they don’t need to be physically present on the set to do their work. According to Screen Rant, the lockdown will have far-reaching consequences for AMC.

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 6 will premiere in the summer, according to the promo video. The producers should announce the exact release date in the coming days.