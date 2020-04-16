‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 6: Who Is The Woman In Jail Cell?

A familiar character may return in “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 6. A recently released teaser trailer showed a mysterious woman sitting in a prison cell, and she looks like a major character from the past who was presumed to be dead.

Morgan Jones (Lennie James) was the main character in the teaser trailer, with his voice over telling the fans why it is important for everyone to fight for the future. What some of the fans may have missed is the scene where a woman sits in a prison cell.

The scene doesn’t reveal the woman’s face, but there has been a lot of speculation among the fans that this character is actually Madison Clark (Kim Dickens), Screen Rant reported. The character was last seen at a baseball field, where she sacrificed herself in order to save everyone else. However, since the actual death was not shown in the TV series it means there is a chance she will return in “Fear the Walking Dead” Season 6.

The shocking death of Madison led to a massive backlash from the fans. The producers appear to be correcting that mistake on the show by bringing her back. The words “who will rise from the ashes?” also appears to hint at Madison’s return.

According to Screen Rant, Madison is a good leader because she is a fast learner, she is willing to listen to others, she trusts her family, she is willing to help others, and she is ready to sacrifice her life to save others. It remains to be seen how much she has changed, if the character returns. The teaser trailer suggests that she will be held captive by someone, which should explain her long absence on the show.

Only some of the episodes of the next season have been filmed so far. Production was stopped because of the coronavirus pandemic. According to Deadline, filming was supposed to begin by April 13, but so far, there hasn’t been any announcement about the cast and crew heading back to work.

“Fear the Walking Dead” Season 6 will premiere this summer. The producers have yet to announce an exact release date.