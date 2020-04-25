Fears Chinese sailor brought ashore with injury may have brought more coronavirus to Australia

A Chinese sailor was brought into Australia on Monday and tested for Covid-19 after sustaining a finger injury aboard a ship.

Foreign nationals are banned from entering Australia after Scott Morrison closed the borders to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

But a 30-year-old Chinese man had to be brought ashore in Queensland after he hurt his finger.

Senior Sergeant Joe Matheson said the sailor was taken to the Townsville University Hospital and will be tested for coronavirus.

Although the man was not showing any symptoms of the virus, ‘he’s being treated as a potential COVID-19 carrier,’ Senior Sergeant Matheson said.

There have been a total of 934 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the State of Queenalnd including 22 reported in the Townsville area.

‘The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas,’ Queensland Health said in a statement.

‘We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

‘Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.’

The incident comes one week after 12 Australian dock workers in Melbourne walked off the job refusing to unload a Chinese ship.

The men feared the Xin Da Lian freighter could be contaminated with the coronavirus as it was in breach of the 14-day quarantine period set by the Federal Government.

Maritime Union of Australia claimed the vessel left Shanghai on March 17 before docking in Kaoshiung, Taiwan, on March 19 and arriving in Melbourne 12 days later.