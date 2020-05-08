Fears coronavirus ‘second wave’ will kill thousands because 29 per cent of Aussies are obese

Australia’s overweight and obese population could be more vulnerable to a deadly second wave of coronavirus, new research shows.

Two independent studies in France and the US found overweight patient are far more susceptible to severe symptoms of COVID-19.

The American study from the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention established a link between coronavirus deaths and obesity, while the French study noted a high frequency of obesity among patients admitted to intensive care.

Twenty-nine per cent of Australia’s population is obese.

Dr Zac Turner, from Sydney, warned the country is ‘quite fat’ and needed to be wary of a second wave of COVID-19.

‘If you are obese, you have a 60 per cent higher chance of being hospitalised (for coronavirus). COVID-19 hits obese people longer and more severely than anyone else,’ he told news.com.au.

Dr Turner said people with high blood pressure, diabetes and acute respiratory syndrome are a high risk of being floored by coronavirus, with obese people generally suffering from all of the above conditions.

He believes coronavirus will have a much larger impact on countries with heavier populations such as the US and UK.

‘As the virus spread to nations like the US, UK and Australia, ravaging New York and London, the results are getting clearer,’ he said.

Many medical experts believe Australia will see an increase in coronavirus infections once lockdown measures start to ease and cold winter weather sets in.

Dr Turner said overweight Australians should take extreme measures to protect themselves by being vigilant with hygiene and social distancing – as well as working on their fitness in isolation.

‘Now is probably the time to be starting to take measures, starting to change your diet and lifestyle,’ he said.