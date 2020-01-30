Fears Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s security costs are ‘spiralling out of control’

THE COST of flying royal protection officers around the world has soared since Meghan Markle married Prince Harry, and the expense is predicted to go even higher after the couple announced their plans to relocate to Canada.

Five percent of Harry and Meghan’s income comes from public funds. The rest comes from Prince Charles’ Duchy of Cornwall, a hereditary private estate dating back to 1337, which funds the public, charitable and private activities of his family. Referring to how Meghan and Harry will source their income independently, the Queen announced in her statement on Monday that, “it has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK, I have asked for final decisions to be reached within days”. Senior police are thought to be concerned that Harry and Meghan’s demand to be regarded as “internationally protected people” could see the royal bodyguard budget spiral out of control.

During their recent six week stay in Canada, where they took a break from royal duties before announcing they were to ‘step back’ as senior royals, ten officers were deployed in total because replacements had to be flown out. And while Harry and Meghan were in South Africa in October a fleet of armoured Land Rover Discovery’s was shipped out for the official visit. This was because vehicles that met their requirements could not be found locally. Because the Royals are moving around the globe more often on public and private engagements, secretive Royalty and VIP Executive Committee, a Home Office body that decides who should receive armed police protection, recommended a 20 percent rise in the number of Met bodyguards in 2017.

After Meghan and Harry announced on their Instagram page that they would relate to Canada, prime minister Justin Trudeau has said there is still “much to discuss” about how their lifestyle would be funded. It has been speculated that Canada would pick up the bill for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move to North America. Mr Trudeau said: “That is part of the reflection that needs to be had and there are discussions going on. “We’re not entirely sure what the final decisions will be, what the dispositions are and those are decisions for them.





“I think most Canadians are very supportive of having royals here, but how that looks and what kind of costs are involved, there are still lots of discussions to have.” He said the federal Canadian government had not been involved “up until this point” about what the couple’s move to the country will involve. “There are still a lot of decisions to be taken by the royal family, by the Sussexes themselves, as to what level of engagement they choose to have,” Mr Trudeau said. “We are obviously supportive of their reflections but have responsibilities in that as well.”