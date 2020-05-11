Fears of baby harm amid drinking spike

Pregnant women and those not using contraception are being urged to curb their drinking during the coronavirus pandemic over fears it could lead to a spike in alcohol harm in babies.

A survey conducted by the Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education recently found Australians were drinking 70 per cent more during isolation.

University of Sydney Professor Elizabeth Elliott says it’s a myth that only high rates of drinking could cause problems, with research showing alcohol could affect the womb at the time of conception.