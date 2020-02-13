Federer vs Nadal start time: What time does Match in Africa start today?

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal play in the Match in Africa today – but what time does the match start?

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal meet in a one-off match in South Africa. The exhibition will be played at the 50,000-capacity Cape Town Stadium.

Federer and Nadal both came up short at the recent Australian Open. The Swiss star was beaten by eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals while the Spaniard exited at the quarter-final stage by Dominic Thiem. But the sporting icons will now attempt to break the world attendance record for a tennis match. The match is in aid of the Roger Federer Foundation, which provides educational and athletic programs for children in Africa.

Federer said: “You know how it is. Life on tour sometimes is what it is. “I couldn’t be more excited now that it’s actually really happening. “I hope I’m going to be really fine to play. I believe I am, but we’ll see. “Also, that Rafa is willing to do it is exciting, of course, to say the least. “I know my parents are very happy, very proud, as well. I’m sure it’s going to be very, very special for me on many levels to play there.”

What time does Federer vs Nadal start? Before their singles match, Federer and Nadal will take part in a doubles match featuring celebrities. Microsoft chief Bill Gates will parter Federer, while Nadal will be joined by South African comedian Trevor Noah. The doubles exhibition is scheduled to get underway at 5.30pm in the UK, and will be followed by some entertainment at 6pm. The main event between Federer and Nadal is scheduled to start at 6.30pm GMT.

How to watch Match in Africa Fans in the UK can watch the event live on Eurosport 2, which is available with Sky, BT and Virgin sports packages. Streaming is available via the Eurosport Player app and online. Fans can also register with Tennis TV to stream Federer vs Nadal for free.

What time does Federer vs Nadal start?

How to watch Match in Africa