Ferne McCann health: ‘It was really embarrassing’ Star’s condition after daughter’s birth

FERNE MCCANN became a popular face on television screens when she was cast in ITVBe reality series The Only Way Is Essex. The show followed the lives of the Essex elite with dating and friendships and the trials and tribulations that came with it. Ferne, 29, has certainly dealt with her own fair share of trials and tribulations, one including her health. What is it and what are the symptoms?

Ferne McCann was crowned winner of Miss Essex in 2012 and finished in the Top 15 in Miss England. Being thrust into the spotlight, Ferne made the decision to move into television and was cast in the ninth series of The Only Way Is Essex. Ferne became a fan favourite and used her new found fame to make the brave decision to take part in I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, finishing in an impressive third place. Striking while the iron was hot, Ferne made appearances on ITV This Morning, Up Late with Rylan and Celebs Go Dating. Her string of TV appearances worked in her favour as she landed her own reality show after the birth of her daughter entitled Ferne McCann: First Time Mum. It was during the birth of her baby that Ferne began to experience some serious health problems.

Ferne became a proud mum following the birth of her daughter, Sunday Skye back in November 2017. The star decided to share her experience with the world and documented the joys and exacerbations of being a first time mum in her ITVBe show. Ferne also revealed a new health condition she endures due to the birth. The star had to seek medical advice about her battle and eventually sought the help at a private hospital for further examinations.

Ferne admitted that she suffers from toilet troubles. In her First Time Mum show, Ferne attends a medical appointment to discuss her bathroom issues and fears she may have had a prolapse. A prolapse is a medical term for when the bladder is no longer supported by the surrounding muscles and drops into the vagina. “I’d say about one-in-three women have got some form of incontinence so it’s really really common,” said the specialist seeing Ferne. Asked if she goes to the toilet more than normal, Ferne replied: “I drink a lot of water, so yeah…I guess I do. I go to the toilet, empty my bladder, and then I feel like I have to go again. “Is that normal?”

“Well it could be a sign of another problem like a prolapse…which would fit with the heaviness that you’ve mentioned,” said the medical professional. Other symptoms of the condition include a vaginal lump, a visible lump protruding from the vagina, vaginal discharge and bleeding, difficulties in passing urine and urinary incontinence.

For Ferne, being told she suffers with incontinence and prolapse was a difficult pill to swallow. “I feel very much in my prime. With incontinence I would associate that with the elderly. “For me it was really embarrassing. I couldn’t do cardio any more which was something I really loved. “I feared going on long journeys for work as I wanted to be professional.”