Ferrari chief makes 2020 Mercedes admission as Vettel and Leclerc look to catch Hamilton

Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto has admitted the F1 team have changed their car design for the 2020 season.

Ferrari finished last season with Charles Leclerc and Sebastian Vettel in fourth and fifth in the drivers’ standings as Lewis Hamilton won the F1 world title for Mercedes. However, Binotto is hoping a change of approach this year will give the team an edge over the Brit over the course of the upcoming season.

In 2019 Ferrari were dominant down the straights but Binotto has revealed that the team are putting a greater emphasis on cornering this year. The Italian admitted that the decision to focus on downforce will likely see the car lose some of its straight-line speed as a result. “Our car next year is aiming for a lot more downforce,” Binotto said. “And by having more downforce, [it will certainly produce]more drag. JUST IN: Lewis Hamilton handed boost in search of Ferrari seat as chief gives verdict on Schumacher

“We are not expecting to be as far[ahead]on the straight as we have been.” The 50-year-old also confirmed the team have also been working on upgrading several areas of the car during the winter break. “We have changed, by quite a lot, our power unit, in terms of architecture, the cylinder, he said.” DON’T MISS Valtteri Bottas the perfect team-mate as Lewis Hamilton eyes up Michael Schumacher record [COMMENT] Sebastian Vettel retirement prediction made by F1 chief Ross Brawn [COMMENT] Lewis Hamilton puts the brakes on a new Mercedes contract – ‘I don’t like rushing things’ [INTERVIEW]

Ferrari are set to unveil their new car for the 2020 season on February 11 but there have been reports that their wind tunnel testing has been far from ideal. According to Auto Bild, the data from wind tunnel testing is actually said to be worse than expected. The report claims the new car could even have a serious aerodynamics error that the team’s simulation specialists or wind tunnel engineers have not yet been able to locate the source of. Ferrari don’t have long to address these issues as pre-season testing begins in Barcelona on February 19 and finishes on February 28. Teams then have just over two weeks before the season begins in Melbourne for the Australian Grand Prix on March 15.

Ferrari will be looking to build on their performances from last season as Hamilton finished with a 149-point lead over Leclerc, who himself was 24 points ahead of Vettel. And while 2019 was a breakout year for Leclerc, as the young Monegasque driver led the entire field with seven pole positions, he did only manage to convert two of them into race victories – they came back-to-back at Spa in Belgium and at Monza in Italy. However, Ferrari were still impressed and made the move to secure the youngster’s long-term future with a new deal. The 22-year-old duly signed a new five-year contract, which will keep him with the team until 2024. Vettel wasn’t offered a new deal and as it stands will be out of contract at the end of the upcoming season.