Ferrari fans troll Mercedes in F1 paddock as Sebastian Vettel outshines Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel topped the timesheet at the Circuit de Catalunya on Thursday.

Ferrari fans made sure to laud the Prancing Horse’s impressive display at Thursday’s pre-season testing over Mercedes after Sebastian Vettel topped the timesheet at the Circuit de Catalunya. Four-time champion Vettel managed a 1:16.841 lap time as AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly and Racing Point’s Lance Stroll came home second and third-quickest respectively.

Vettel’s long-time rival Lewis Hamilton managed to complete less than a 10th of the German’s tally of 145 laps on the penultimate day of testing, with his afternoon cut short by an oil pressure anomaly. And Ferrari fans wasted no time in taking the opportunity to troll reigning F1 champions Mercedes outside their motorhome in the paddock. Members of the tifosi unfurled a huge flag in front of the Mercedes motorhome after Hamilton ended the day bottom of the pile of 13 drivers. Ferrari fans will be desperate for Vettel to take his good form from Thursday into the season-opening Australian Grand Prix in a little over two weeks’ time.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the oncoming campaign and rumours persist he will be replaced by Mercedes’ Hamilton, whose own deal expires in the winter. Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto has, though, this week reiterated that Vettel remains the team’s first choice to race alongside Charles Leclerc in 2021. Binotto offered a promising analysis of Vettel and Leclerc’s new SF1000 car ahead of Thursday’s testing sessions, in which only the veteran drove. “The car of this season compared to the one of last season is overall faster,” said Binotto. “We are faster in the cornering, slower on the straights, which was an objective when designing that car.