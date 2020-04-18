Fiat Chrysler Recall 2020: Your Dodge Ram Or Jeep May Be A Part Of This Recall

Following a recall issued last week by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) for over 318,000 vehicles that had a camera software error, another recall for over 425,000 pickup trucks and SUVs was issued by the automaker because the windshield wipers may not operate properly.

The recall affects certain 2019 to 2020 Dodge Ram 1500, 1500 Classic, and Jeep Compass vehicle models that may have a windshield wiper arm or arms that could come loose. This could cause the wipers to operate improperly and reduce the driver’s visibility under certain weather conditions, increasing the risk of a crash.

To repair the wiper issue, FCA dealers will tighten the wiper nuts at no cost to the vehicle owner. Dodge Ram and Jeep Compass owner will be notified by Fiat Chrysler beginning on May 29.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Chrysler customer service at 1-800-853-1403.

Shares of FCA stock were up 2.80% as of 1:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday.