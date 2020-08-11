FIFA 20 Premier League POTM July 2020: Final EPL POTM of the season revealed

The final FIFA 20 Premier League POTM player has been revealed by EA Sports.

West Ham star Michail Antonio has received the July 2020 award after scooping eight goals and one assist during an incredible run of form.

The Hammers player has got a brand new POTM FUT card which features an overall 85 rating for the ST position, which also boasts 94 pace and a 90 physical attribute.

