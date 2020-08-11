Infosurhoy

FIFA 20 Premier League POTM July 2020: Final EPL POTM of the season revealed

FIFA 20 fans have seen the final Premier League POTM of the season get announced. Here’s everything you need to know about the EPL July 2020 Player of the Month.

The final FIFA 20 Premier League POTM player has been revealed by EA Sports.

West Ham star Michail Antonio has received the July 2020 award after scooping eight goals and one assist during an incredible run of form.

The Hammers player has got a brand new POTM FUT card which features an overall 85 rating for the ST position, which also boasts 94 pace and a 90 physical attribute.

FIFA 20 Premier League POTM for July 2020 is set to be revealed, which will mark the final EPL Player of the Month for the season.

Voting for the next EPL POTM began last Wednesday with the ballots closing on Friday July 31.

No players from this year’s champions Liverpool featured in the nominee list for the FIFA 20 Premier League July 2020 POTM.

Instead the nominations including players from runners-up Manchester City as well as Chelsea, Tottenham, West Ham and Burnley.

Here is the full list of nominations for the FIFA 20 Premier League POTM July 2020 award…

• Michael Antonio (West Ham)

• Olivier Giroud (Chelsea)

• Anthony Martial (Man United)

• Nick Pope (Burnley)

• Christian Pulisic (Chelsea)

• Raheem Sterling (Man City)

• Harry Kane (Tottenham)

The list of nominees means it won’t be a hat-trick for Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes who scooped the Premier League POTM award for the past two months.

The FIFA 20 Premier League POTM winner for July 2020 will be announced on Wednesday August 5.

Here is a list of the previous winners: Bruno Fernandes (June), Bruno Fernandes (February), Sergio Aguero (January), Trent Alexander-Arnold (December), Sadio Mane (November), Jamie Vardy (October), Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang (September), Teemu Pukki (August).

It remains to be seen whether Wednesday August 5 could see the launch of another FUT promotion as well.

Typically each Wednesday a new FIFA 20 Team of the Week squad is released, but last week marked the final TOTW launch of the season.

It remains to be seen if EA replaces TOTW with another promotion or if there attention has shifted towards FIFA 21 which is launching later this year.

ICYMI, here is a list of the FIFA 20 TOTW 43 squad…

Donnarumma – GK – OVR 88

Smalling – CB – OVR 85

Hysaj – LB – OVR 83

Alexander-Arnold – RB – OVR 95

Barrow – LM – OVR 81

Moralez – CAM – OVR 81

Bissouma – CM – OVR 81

De Bruyne – CM – OVR 99

Immobile – ST – OVR 92

Lukaku – ST – OVR 89

Gignac – ST – OVR 85

SUBSTITUTES

Tekin – GK – OVR 81

Diego Rico – LB – OVR 80

Fofana – CM – OVR 81

Nishizawa – LM – OVR 79

Mount – RW – OVR 84

Kobayashi – ST – OVR 81

Fellaini – ST – OVR 81

Henriksson – CB – OVR 71

Pereira – LB – OVR 68

Mahoney – RM – OVR 76

Koita – ST – OVR 78

Ademi – ST – OVR 75

