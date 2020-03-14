FIFA 20 TOTW 27 CANCELLED: Coronavirus sparks Team of the Week cancellation

EA Sports has now confirmed that the next Team of the Week release – FIFA 20 TOTW 27 – has been cancelled.

The FIFA Direct Communications Twitter, which delivers fans messages straight from the dev team, said the cancellation was due to coronavirus situation.

Top leagues across the world have suspended play due to the coronavirus pandemic, with Germany and France being the latest to call off matches.

The Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Dutch Eredivisie, Portugal’s Primeira Liga and America’s MLS have also suspended play due to the coronavirus.

Announcing the Team of the Week cancellation the @EAFIFADirect Twitter posted: “We will not be releasing TOTW 27 due to the ongoing suspensions of football leagues around the world. However, it will be replaced with player content available in packs and via FUT Champions Player Picks from next week.”

They added: “This is an ever-changing situation and one we’re working hard to adapt to as we move forward. We’ll have more information on this and other upcoming content next week.”

FIFA 20 fans have been put on alert about the next TOTW release in FUT Ultimate Team. EA has updated FIFA 20 players about what to expect from TOTW next week following the suspension of a number of major football leagues.

On Friday it was announced that all British elite football, including Premier League matches, will be suspended until at least April 3.