FIFA 20 Winter Upgrades: Premier League stars dominate FUT Ratings Refresh update

FIFA 20 fans are counting down to the release of the Winter Upgrades by EA Sports. As part of the Winter Upgrades update, over a hundred FUT 20 player items will have their ratings permanently updated to reflect their form in the first half of the season. And judging by the early predictions, it looks like Premier League stars will dominate proceedings.

It’s been a busy start to the year for EA Sports and FIFA 20. Fans have already been treated to the Team of the Year reveal, not to mention the Future Stars event.

Elsewhere, the next round of Champions League fixtures will leave fans with a fresh batch of Road to the Final items.

With so much going on in FIFA 20, it could be a few weeks before fans discover which players are in line for a ratings refresh.

Based on the busy FIFA schedule and the timetable for previous years, the Ratings Refresh won’t begin until Friday, February 14.

EA Sports typically tends to drip-feed the Winter Upgrade players, beginning with the Premier League stars.

And speaking of the Premier League, a new post by Goal has suggested that players like Raheem Sterling, Virgil van Dijk and Jamie Vardy will strike it lucky in the Ratings Refresh.

Check out the Winter Upgrades Premier League predictions below…