‘Final Fantasy 7 Remake’ Now Available For Pre-Load Due To Coronavirus

In a bid to alleviate bandwidth concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Square Enix is allowing players to download the “Final Fantasy 7 Remake” ahead of its release date.

The game developer and publisher announced in a recent press release that they are making the digital pre-load of “Final Fantasy 7 Remake” available on PlayStation 4. However, it is worth noting that they are sticking to the April 10 launch, which means gamers cannot play it until then.

As mentioned, this comes as more and more people are staying home due to the coronavirus pandemic. In return, there has been increasing stress on the internet considering people are going online – playing games, watching and more – to kill time and boredom.

Moreover, Sony also decided recently to slow down its download speed on the PlayStation Network across the US and Europe, making Square Enix’s move more sensible. The remake of the 1997 Final Fantasy game has a download size of around 80 GB.

“We know that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and many people having to stay at home, some of you may be experiencing extra pressure on your internet bandwidth. We wanted to give all our fans some extra time to download the game,” game producer Yoshinori Kitase said in a statement.

Aside from the announcement, Square Enix also took the opportunity to drop the final trailer of the game. Beware though, as the devs noted that it gives fans “a glimpse into memorable narrative moments revealing familiar faces, new characters and epic scenes from late in the game.”

“Final Fantasy 7 Remake” will be available digitally and ready to play on April 10. However, those who pre-ordered physical copies of the game might have to wait longer due to the coronavirus pandemic that has shut down many businesses and slowed down distribution all over the globe.

As reported previously, Square Enix admitted that there could be delays in the shipment and distribution of the game as the delivery of essential goods has been made a priority. It doesn’t help that some countries’ borders are closed amid the pandemic, making the shipment of games difficult and nearly impossible.