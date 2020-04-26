Finland to begin randomised coronavirus antibody testing

HELSINKI, April 7 – Finland will start tracking the spread of the new coronavirus in its population with randomised antibody tests, its public health authority said on Tuesday.

The main hospitals will mail invitation letters to randomly chosen citizens of all ages to be tested for the antibodies which patients suffering from COVID-19 develop, including those who have contracted the virus without showing any symptoms.

The results will be used to support government decision-making on what measures are necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and the tests will begin in the region around the capital, Helsinki. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen, Editing by Timothy Heritage)