 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Finland to begin randomized coronavirus antibody testing

By Denis Bedoya on April 26, 2020

HELSINKI, April 7 – Finland will start tracking the spread of the new coronavirus in its population with randomized antibody tests, its public health authority said on Tuesday.

The main hospitals will mail invitation letters to randomly chosen citizens of all ages to be tested for the antibodies which patients suffering from COVID-19 develop, including those who have contracted the virus without showing any symptoms.

The results will be used to support government decision-making on what measures are necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and the tests will begin in the region around the capital, Helsinki. (Reporting by Anne Kauranen, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Published in News Summary

Denis Bedoya
Denis Bedoya

More from News SummaryMore posts in News Summary »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *