‘Fire Fauci, let us work’: No social distancing as Alex Jones joins hundreds in rally against Covid-19 lockdown measures in Texas

Texans flocked to the state’s Capitol in Austin to protest Covid-19 lockdown measures, refusing to practice social distancing and cheering for Dr. Anthony Fauci to be fired by President Donald Trump.

In attendance at Saturday’s ‘You Can’t Close America’ Rally were InfoWars founder Alex Jones and host Owen Shroyer, who led the crowd of some 200 people in chants against the mainstream media and officials like Fauci.

Shroyer, who referred to the doctor as “fascist Fauci,” asked the crowd: “Do you think Anthony Fauci should be fired?”, before leading them in chants of “Fire Fauci.”

Lots of protest speakers saying Trump should fire Fauci who they say “made up” the coronavirus. They call him Fascist Fauci pic.twitter.com/HzZBrPuSp7 — James Barragán (@James_Barragan) April 18, 2020

Fauci, who sits on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, has been seen by many on the right as being more in favor of extending lockdown and social distancing measures than the president in battling the spread of Covid-19.

You Can’t Close America Rally Live In Downtown Austin Texas https://t.co/NHMXH87oDs — America Rising (@AmericaRising7) April 18, 2020

Demonstrations against lockdown measures have occurred in other US states such as Michigan, and others are planned in places like Maine in the coming days. The Austin rally could be the most extreme yet, however, with video showing almost no attendees wearing medical masks and all present giving zero regard for social distancing.

The crowd also yelled “CNN sucks” together when Shroyer pointed out the lack of mainstream media outlets in attendance.

Jones, a controversial figure who has been banned by platforms like Twitter and YouTube for the spreading of conspiracy theories, told the gathered crowd “all businesses are essential” and claimed “Texas is leading the way against the tyrants.”

Alex Jones just drove by protest. Crowd now moving into the Capitol grounds pic.twitter.com/CbtVZ1h6uo — James Barragán (@James_Barragan) April 18, 2020

The crowd also chanted “let us work” on multiple occasions, and Shroyer admitted the lack of compliance with social distancing measures at the rally will likely lead to fines, but he hopes “Governor [Greg] Abbott will do the right thing” and throw them out.

Texas is one of the states that has announced they will be starting to reopen their economy in the coming days. Abbott promised on Friday he will be easing restrictions by reopening some parks, allowing all retail stores to provide pickup options, and allowing more elective surgeries in medical facilities. A “statewide task force” will help advise him as Texas rolls back restrictive measures.

