Firefighters rescue eight people from ‘well developed fire’ in Dublin apartment complex

DUBLIN FIRE BRIGADE rescued eight residents from a fire at an apartment complex in west Dublin this morning.

Firefighters and gardaí responded to the “well-developed fire” in Mulhuddart shortly after 9.30am.

DFB says that six fire engines and three ambulances were in attendance.

The eight residents were rescued from their balconies using ladders.

Residents were treated at the scene by firefighter and paramedics before being taken to hospital.

Three adults were taken to James Connolly Memorial Hospital and one child was taken to Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

It is understood that one woman suffered burns to her hands while trying to escape with her baby.

A garda spokesperson said the cause of the fire is currently unestablished but investigations are ongoing.