Firefighters subdue large blaze in north London

Firefighters have brought under control a large blaze at Wood Green in north London.

Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters were called to a maisonette on Acacia Road just before 10pm, according to the London Fire Brigade.

The fire at a maisonette on Acacia Road in #WoodGreen is now under control. Around 70 firefighters tackled the blaze, which destroyed a maisonette on the second floor. Firefighters will remain at the sight for the next few hours https://t.co/QRGxiBCrok pic.twitter.com/oae9jRagkz — London Fire Brigade (@LondonFire) April 29, 2020

Some 20 people were evacuated, with some needing breathing apparatus, and with three people requiring ambulance treatment, the Brigade said in a statement.

Footage posted on social media showed flames coming from the top of the building.

A Brigade spokesman said the blaze had been brought under control some two-and-a-half hours after firefighters arrived at the scene.

The spokesman said the three people given ambulance assistance at the scene did not require hospital treatment.